Southern Alliance Mining seeks listing on SGX, expects to benefit from Asean infrastructure spending

Singapore
MALAYSIA-BASED iron ore producer Southern Alliance Mining (SAM) is looking to list on the Singapore bourse and is expecting to benefit from increased infrastructure spending in South-east Asia.
The company lodged its final prospectus on Tuesday, offering 76 million...
