You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
NEW LISTING

Southern Alliance Mining seeks listing on SGX, expects to benefit from Asean infrastructure spending

Wed, Jun 17, 2020 - 5:50 AM
UPDATED Wed, Jun 17, 2020 - 10:16 AM
claudiat@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaTanBT

BT_20200617_CTSAM17P87A_4147310.jpg
On listing in Singapore, Mr Teh says that the city-state's position as a global hub for commodities trading... will benefit the company.

BT_20200617_CTSAM17P87A_4147310.jpg
Mr Pek says the group is in talks with several parties for possible acquisition of new mining rights and tenements in Malaysia.

Singapore

MALAYSIA-BASED iron ore producer Southern Alliance Mining (SAM) is looking to list on the Singapore bourse and is expecting to benefit from increased infrastructure spending in South-east Asia.

The company lodged its final prospectus on Tuesday, offering 76 million...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Ascott secures contracts for 25 new properties, to expand reach into 4 major cities

Impairment for Keppel unit Floatel clouds fate of Temasek's offer

Suntec Reit expects better performance in second half of year

Hyflux, Utico lock horns over deadline for rescue deal

Corporate digest

Defensive stocks seen benefitting from Phase 2

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 17, 2020 09:48 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares edge up at Wednesday's open; STI up 0.3%

SINGAPORE stocks advanced slightly on Wednesday following overnight rallies in the US and Europe markets. 

Jun 17, 2020 09:46 AM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus leaves more Americans dead than WWI

[WASHINGTON] With 740 new coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, the United States has seen more people die from the...

Jun 17, 2020 09:45 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks start Wednesday's session marginally higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher on Wednesday following the previous day's surge across world...

Jun 17, 2020 09:34 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Wednesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 8.25 ...

Jun 17, 2020 09:03 AM
Companies & Markets

Ascott secures contracts for 25 new properties, to expand reach into 4 major cities

IN the first five months of 2020, CapitaLand's lodging business unit The Ascott Limited secured contracts for 25 new...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.