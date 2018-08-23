You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Spackman says it priced in growth premium for SMG stake purchase

Thu, Aug 23, 2018 - 9:12 AM
hweetan@sph.com.sg@HweetanBT

SPACKMAN Entertainment Group said Thursday it is eyeing significant growth prospects with expansion of its equity stake in associate company, Spackman Media Group (SMG).

Responding to queries from the Singapore Exchange, it cited valuation reports and valuation of SMG’s shares in transaction with a third party as justification to acquiring SMG shares at a significant premium to the latter’s net tangible asset (NTA) and net asset value (NAV).

Spackman on Aug 6 said it had entered into share sale and purchase agreements calling for the issuance of new ordinary shares with a total value of US$4.0 million to purchase over 1.34 million SMG shares, or 4.23 per cent equity interest in SMG, at an average price of US$3 per share. SMG’s NTA and NAV was US$7.9 million and US$12.7 million respectively, based on its audited financial statements for the full year ended Dec 31, 2017.

Spackman on Thursday said RHB in a report dated April 6 2017 estimated that SMG’s value per share would be between US$4.70 to US$8. Prior to this, Spackman completed on March 31 2017, the acquisition of Frame Pictures Co with the latter accepting 497,250 SMG shares at US$6.80 apiece as part settlement of the consideration.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Spackman on Aug 6 said it had entered into share sale and purchase agreements calling for the issuance of new ordinary shares with a total value of US$4.0 million to purchase over 1.34 million SMG shares, or 4.23 per cent equity interest in SMG.  SMG’s NTA and NAV was US$7.9 million and US$12.7 million respectively, based on its audited financial statements for the full year ended Dec 31, 2017.

Spackman reiterated on Thursday that it plans to capitalise on SMG’s platform to participate in top quality entertainment content projects. SMG’s “unparalleled portfolio of artists” provides the group access to “investment and collaboration opportunities in the highest quality projects that would otherwise be impossible to gain entry”.

Spackman also said that it will continue to look at opportunities to expand its equity stake in SMG.  

Spackman’ interim CEO and executive director Richard Lee and chief financial officer and executive director Na Kyoungwon sit on the board of SMG.

The entertainment group said that it is in discussion with its external auditors, Baker Tilly LLP, to assess the need of consolidating SMG financial statements. Citing a relevant financial reporting standard, the group said it is of the view that SMG is still considered an associate, not a subsidiary.  

Spackman closed at 5.4 Singapore cents on Tuesday.

Companies & Markets

HG Metal commits US$2m to begin cut & bend, fabrication JV in Myanmar

Global trends bode well for SGX

Banks and consumers are top performers: SGX

Business comes first, then tech

Allen & Gledhill launches regulatory and compliance consultancy

Chinese phone giant Xiaomi delivers growth in first results

Editor's Choice

BT_20180823_SUTAT_3540404.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Global trends bode well for SGX

BP_DBS_230818_4.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Banks and consumers are top performers: SGX

BT_20180823_SIEMENS_3540361.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Business comes first, then tech

Most Read

1 Government studying more CPF use for older HDB flats; lease buyback to be extended to all flats
2 Singapore real estate will endure as popular asset class
3 HDB value proposition improves as market awaits scheme details
4 After the bitcoin boom: Hard lessons for cryptocurrency investors
5 Singtel sells US$500m of 10-year bonds at 3.875% coupon; reoffered yield at 3.889%
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180823_SUTAT_3540404.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Global trends bode well for SGX

BP_DBS_230818_4.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Banks and consumers are top performers: SGX

BT_20180823_SIEMENS_3540361.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Business comes first, then tech

Aug 23, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Nam Cheong, HG Metal, iFast, Singtel

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening