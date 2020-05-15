SPH, IMDA call for short-form video content proposals

Get our introductory offer at only
SINGAPORE Press Holdings (SPH) has launched a call for proposals for short-form video content from all media or production companies.
The move is aimed at supporting the local creative community affected by the Covid-19 disruptions, the media and property group said on Friday.
The...
