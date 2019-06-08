You are here

SPH outdoor advertising unit to install mega LED screen at One Raffles Place

Sat, Jun 08, 2019 - 5:50 AM
The mega LED screen will be strategically located above the main entrance of One Raffles Place, overlooking Raffles Place Park, which is surrounded by Clifford Centre, Singapore Land Tower and The Arcade.
Singapore

SPHMBO, the outdoor advertising arm of media group Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), has entered a partnership with One Raffles Place to install a 100 square metre mega LED screen on the facade of the integrated commercial development.

The screen will be strategically located above the main entrance of the mall, overlooking Raffles Place Park, which is surrounded by the landmark properties Clifford Centre, Singapore Land Tower and The Arcade, SPH said in a statement on Friday.

One Raffles Place comprises two Grade A office towers and a six-storey shopping mall. It attracts shopper traffic of close to one million each month and is located near the Raffles Place MRT station.

SPHMBO specialises in large-format Out-of-Home advertising in the city centre that targets PMEBs. It is the sole media representative for the 2.3km underground pedestrian network connecting Ocean Financial Centre, One Raffles Quay, The Sail and Marina Bay Link Mall to Marina Bay Financial Centre.

SPH is proud to be the preferred partner of One Raffles Place, said Ignatius Low, chief marketing officer of SPH Integrated Marketing Division.

"Our remit is to deepen the brand position of SPHMBO as the leading digital outdoor media owner in Singapore through strategic investments... By understanding what truly works in public spaces where people now consume content, we are able to identify high-impact sites that seamlessly fit into commuters' journey throughout their day," he said in a statement.

The collaboration with SPHMBO will make the surrounding vicinity more vibrant, added Ng Lay Pheng, general manager of OUB Centre, the developer and manager of One Raffles Place.

"With SPHMBO's extensive experience in the city centre and wide network, the collaboration represents the dynamic synergy between both parties with the aim to take this digital advertising platform to greater heights in the heart of Singapore's central business district," she said.

Shares of SPH - which publishes The Business Times - closed at S$2.33 on Friday, up two cents.

