You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SPH plans to grow its recurring property income

Thu, Nov 26, 2020 - 9:29 PM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT

SINGAPORE Press Holdings (SPH) is looking to increase recurring income from its property segments, which include the retail and purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) businesses.

This income will be complemented by growth in the aged care and digital media businesses, said the group in response to questions from shareholders ahead of its annual general meeting on Friday.

SPH, which publishes The Business Times, said that, despite the disruption caused by the pandemic, net operating income for its PBSA segment increased 29 per cent year on year in FY2020. Furthermore, 88 per cent of the target revenue has been achieved for FY2021, as at Nov 20, 2020.

"Since diversifying into the defensive cash-yielding PBSA asset class, SPH is on track to become a sizeable PBSA owner-operator with 7,723 beds across 28 assets in the UK and Germany worth over S$1.4 billion. SPH has scaled up with two distinct brands, Capitol Students and Student Castle, to capture both the domestic and international student demand," the group said.

It added that it is still considering listing its PBSA assets.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

In response to questions from the Securities Investors Association (Singapore), SPH said the investment in PBSA has returned a cumulative operating profit of about S$20 million since December 2018.

Separately, the group made several divestments that amounted to a total gain of about S$293 million. The largest gain of S$149.7 million came from its divestment of classifieds firm 701Search to Norwegian telco Telenor Group in FY2017.

Another S$70 million came from the divestments in the Treasury & Investment portfolio in FY2017. That said, the group has progressively reduced the size of its treasury investments over the years and redeployed these in recurring income-generating assets with higher yields.

On its Woodleigh Residences project, SPH said about 60 per cent of the total number of units had been sold as at Nov 20, at an average price of S$1,908 per square foot.

Business operations were stable for the Orange Valley aged-care assets; the Japan assets are on master leases with credible operators who continue to pay rent in full and on time, it added.

SPH said it will continue to focus on digitalisation in its media business. Its efforts have translated to a 52.5 per cent year-on-year growth in digital circulation, particularly boosted by higher sales resulting from the demand for news of Covid-19 and the 2020 general election in Singapore.

The counter closed at S$1.23 on Thursday, up S$0.01 or 0.82 per cent.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

DBS supports social enterprises through S$9m in grants and loans

Keppel O&M unit secures S$100m contract for FPSO project

SPH Reit to focus on 'providing sustainable rental income'

LMIRT draws SGX query after volume surge

CDL venture Sincere sees recovery in sales at Chengdu project

Broker's take: UOBKH initiates 'buy' on Nanofilm due to unique tech, superior margin

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 26, 2020 09:21 PM
Government & Economy

China points overseas as source of coronavirus

[SHANGHAI] As global Covid-19 infections surge, China is pushing a narrative via state media that the virus existed...

Nov 26, 2020 08:04 PM
Consumer

AstraZeneca faces more vaccine questions after manufacturing error

[LONDON] AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, among the front-runners in the quest to deliver a Covid-19...

Nov 26, 2020 08:00 PM
Real Estate

Plaintiffs' lawyer questions Exklusiv's intention of telling members about club sale

LAWYERS representing disgruntled members of The Pines club tried on Thursday to show that motoring tycoon...

Nov 26, 2020 07:58 PM
Banking & Finance

Riksbank expands QE; says more steps possible between meetings

[STOCKHOLM] Sweden's central bank surprised markets with a bigger-than-expected expansion of its asset purchase...

Nov 26, 2020 07:19 PM
Companies & Markets

DBS supports social enterprises through S$9m in grants and loans

[SINGAPORE] DBS Bank has stepped up support for social enterprises through a record S$9 million in grants and loans...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Amazon's cloud service back up after widespread outage

Credit Bureau Asia's IPO to sell 58m shares at S$0.93 each

LTA awards S$932.8m contract to build Johor Bahru-Singapore RTS Link

Broker's take: UOBKH initiates 'buy' on Nanofilm due to unique tech, superior margin

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for