You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SPH Radio reports strong 2020 listenership figures backed by survey data

Thu, Dec 24, 2020 - 5:50 AM
michellezhu@sph.com.sg@MichZhuBT

BT_20201224_MZRADIO24_4380479.jpg
In the latest Nielsen Radio Diary Survey, Kiss92 saw an increase in overall listenership, with the highest exclusive listenership of 160,000 weekly.
PHOTO: SPH FILE

Singapore

BASED on findings from independent surveys conducted in the second half of 2020, Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) has registered favourable listenership numbers across all of its five radio stations managed and operated by the group's subsidiary, SPH Radio.

In the latest Nielsen Radio Diary Survey, Kiss92 saw an increase in overall listenership, with the highest exclusive listenership of 160,000 weekly. The survey indicated that the station has established the largest base of young audiences between 20 and 29 years old, and was also the English station with the highest reach among audiences below 40 years old.

ONE FM 91.3 demonstrated strong appeal among the mass affluent, according to the survey. Compared to its peers, the English radio station's core audience had the highest median personal income at S$6,694. Some 90 per cent of the station's core listeners are professionals, managers, executives and businessmen (PMEBs) while 54 per cent are private property dwellers.

Findings by Nielsen also showed a doubling in listenership for Money FM 89.3, which had the highest reach to car owners of 60 per cent and grocery buyers of 79 per cent in its core audience of PMEBs aged 35 to 54. In a press statement on Wednesday, SPH Radio says the station's emerging base of loyal listeners is a clear indication that audiences are turning to Money FM 89.3 as their trusted source for business and personal finance updates.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

UFM 100.3 came in second in its core audience time spent listening at nine hours and 26 minutes weekly. Among the Chinese radio stations surveyed by Nielsen, UFM 100.3 listeners have the highest household and personal median incomes at S$6,379 and S$3,272 respectively.

The survey also reflected a 13 per cent increase in overall listenership for Chinese radio station 96.3 Hao FM, which registered the highest growth in core audience time spent listening. On average, listeners tuned in one hour and 56 minutes longer each week.

In a separate study involving more than 2,000 respondents and conducted in October by independent local consumer insights company Milieu Insights, Kiss92 was named the most-liked station in Singapore, while Money FM 89.3 retained its top spot with its influence on purchasing decisions at 65 per cent.

Both surveys by Nielsen and Milieu suggested radio as a key media channel during the pandemic, with Nielsen reporting a 1.7 per cent increase in audience share. Some 74 per cent of respondents for the Milieu study agreed they had been listening to the radio more often after the Covid-19 situation escalated earlier this year.

SPH Radio stations' podcast downloads went up by almost twofold during this period, highlighting the popularity of podcasts as a growing favourite audio format. The healthy average monthly growth in downloads of 37 per cent were largely driven by Money FM 89.3 podcasts and 96.3 Hao FM podcasts at 162 per cent and 106 per cent respectively.

App and Web streamers continued to be well-received among listeners. Data from Triton Digital showed that SPH Radio saw an overall digital streaming growth during the second half of 2020, led by 96.3 Hao FM and Money FM 89.3 at 20 per cent and 16 per cent respectively.

SPH Radio's general manager, Sim Hong Huat, said he found the survey results "encouraging", and that he was "pleased with the overall positive results" across the radio network.

"We are very grateful for the support of our fans and partners, and will continue to work hard at delivering better consumer experiences, which include more interactive features in-app in the following months, designed with our listeners in mind for an engaging digital experience," commented Mr Sim.

Media and property group SPH publishes The Business Times.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Keppel Land to divest Keppel Bay Tower to Keppel Reit at $657.2m valuation

Frencken's S$6.2m impairment does not affect outlook: analysts

FCT to divest Anchorpoint mall for S$110m

Olam warns of H2 loss from impairment, but expects FY2020 to remain profitable

Ascendas Reit to acquire logistics property in Brisbane for A$70.3m

Still room for upside for hospitality Reits despite rally

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 24, 2020 05:50 AM
Uncategorized

GCB segment ends 2020 on high note; buoyant mood to continue Continued from Page 1

Continued from Page 1

Dec 24, 2020 12:28 AM
Banking & Finance

Owl Rock, Dyal Capital to go public via SPAC merger

[NEW YORK] Asset managers Owl Rock Capital Group and Dyal Capital Partners on Wednesday agreed to merge and go...

Dec 24, 2020 12:19 AM
Government & Economy

Another new coronavirus variant detected in UK

[LONDON] Britain has detected another new variant of the coronavirus, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on...

Dec 23, 2020 11:57 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore confirms one case with UK virus strain

[SINGAPORE] One imported patient in Singapore has been confirmed to be infected by a potentially more contagious...

Dec 23, 2020 11:38 PM
Government & Economy

EU acts to prepare path to Brexit trade deal, EU sources say

[BRUSSELS] European Union member states have started to prepare their procedure to implement a new trade deal with...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Geylang's Advance Apartment sold for S$26.5m to local consortium

Adelson's MBS casino paid price for courting China whales

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Swiber Holdings' judicial management extended to Jan 14

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai granted bail

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for