You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SPH Reit commits to fully pass on property tax rebate to tenants

Thu, Mar 26, 2020 - 8:59 PM
claudiat@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaTanBT

IN a bid to alleviate Covid-19's impact on businesses, SPH Reit (real estate investment trust) said on Thursday that it will fully pass on its property tax rebate to its tenants "in a targeted manner".

This comes as Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat announced on Thursday that qualifying commercial properties will pay no property tax in 2020, and businesses in other non-residential properties will get a rebate of 30 per cent. 

"SPH Reit will pass on fully the property tax rebate received from the Singapore government for its Singapore assets to qualifying tenants adversely impacted by Covid-19," it said in its statement.

SPH Reit manager's board of directors will be taking a 10 per cent cut of directors' fees. Chief executive officer of SPH Reit Susan Leng will also take a pay cut of 10 per cent; other senior staff will take pay cuts of 5 per cent. The cuts will be effective from next month and be reviewed at the end of the year.

The manager of SPH Reit is wholly owned by Singapore Press Holdings, which publishes The Business Times.

SEE ALSO

Indonesia has no plan for capital controls, to ramp up fiscal stimulus

SPH Reit aims to finalise the details of the the enhanced tenants rebate scheme by April and to proactively engage the tenants after that. 

It also said that it may consider granting further rental rebates as retail and F&B businesses at malls are expected to be further hit by the stricter measures being rolled out, such as the closure of bars and entertainment venues. 

Said Ms Leng: “The evolution of Covid-19 and the impact across the globe is unprecedented. The priority is for each of us to play our role to fight the spike in Covid-19. As we endeavour to manage and operate our malls in a safe environment, we ask that each of us, in our respective capacity, exercise consideration and respect for the community.”

Companies & Markets

SPH directors, senior management take pay cuts

Santak extends closure of Johor factory

SMRT gives taxi partners $5.8 million in rental rebates

Geo Energy may scrap acquisition, buys back 8% senior notes

UOB employee tests positive for Covid-19

Chip Eng Seng unit bags S$433m contract

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 26, 2020 08:58 PM
Banking & Finance

Indonesia has no plan for capital controls, to ramp up fiscal stimulus

[JAKARTA] Indonesian central bank governor Perry Warjiyo on Thursday said the country has no plan to implement...

Mar 26, 2020 08:43 PM
Companies & Markets

SPH directors, senior management take pay cuts

SINGAPORE Press Holdings (SPH) announced on Thursday that its board members will take a voluntary 10 per cent...

Mar 26, 2020 08:36 PM
Transport

Governments give more help to airlines hit by Covid-19

[SINGAPORE] Governments stepped up efforts on Thursday to help airlines hammered by a virus-induced travel slump,...

Mar 26, 2020 08:21 PM
Consumer

Malls to suspend all large group activities, implement crowd and queue control until April 30

From midnight until the end of April, malls and standalone stores - the like of furniture chains Ikea and Courts -...

Mar 26, 2020 07:35 PM
Companies & Markets

Santak extends closure of Johor factory

CATALIST-LISTED Santak Holdings has extended the closure of its Johor factory from March 1 to March 14 in accordance...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.