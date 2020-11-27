You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SPH Reit to focus on 'providing sustainable rental income'

Fri, Nov 27, 2020 - 5:50 AM
oliviapoh@sph.com.sg@OliviaPohBT

Singapore

SPH Reit will now focus on providing "sustainable rental income" by minimising vacancies for FY2021, it said at an annual general meeting (AGM) on Wednesday.

It added that the Reit manager is committed to supporting tenants through this challenging Covid-19 period, so as to position assets to be ready to capture business opportunities when recovery begins.

Susan Leng Mee Yin, the chief executive of SPH Reit management, said: "We will continue to work closely with our tenants in a targeted manner... so that both landlords and tenants can be ready for recovery."

This is in hopes of preserving long-term returns for its unit holders, she added.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

To maintain occupancy in its assets for sustainable rental cash flow, rental relief totalling S$39.9 million has been granted to help its tenants during the Covid-19 pandemic, SPH Reit said.

Tenancies for its Australian assets have recovered strongly, hitting close to pre-Covid-19 levels, but tenancies for its Singapore assets are turning around more slowly.

The Reit's portfolio has maintained its occupancy rate at 97.7 per cent.

SPH Reit on Thursday also unveiled its multi-pronged growth strategy to provide unit holders with regular, stable distributions.

The strategy includes continually optimising the tenant mix of its properties, as well as implementing asset-enhancement initiatives and proactive marketing plans, Ms Leng said.

There will also be a right of first refusal for the Reit's sponsors' future income-producing properties used primarily for retail purposes in Asia Pacific.

Given the uncertainty and fluidity of the Covid-19 pandemic, the extent of its impact on SPH Reit's financial performance for the next reporting period, and the next 12 months cannot be determined at this stage, Ms Leng added.

The chairman of SPH Reit management, Leong Horn Kee, said: "We will continue to build on the strong partnerships established with our tenants, and adapt and overcome the challenges in the fast-changing retail environment."

Units of SPH Reit closed flat at S$0.83 on Thursday.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 27, 2020 05:50 AM
BT Explains
Companies & Markets

Sabana Reit’s proposed merger with ESR-Reit

In the run-up to the extraordinary general meetings of Sabana Shari'ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment...

Nov 26, 2020 10:58 PM
Companies & Markets

Accrelist drops proposed acquisition of F&B software firm

ACCRELIST is scrapping its proposed acquisition of Liaoning Mealplus Technology, a developer of software and...

Nov 26, 2020 10:50 PM
Government & Economy

ECB sounds alarm on worrying financing conditions

[FRANKFURT] The euro-area economy is seeing initial signs of strained financing conditions, European Central Bank...

Nov 26, 2020 10:34 PM
Government & Economy

UK will not accept a Brexit trade deal at any cost

[LONDON] Britain and the European Union can clinch a Brexit trade deal and the shape of one is clear but London will...

Nov 26, 2020 10:29 PM
Companies & Markets

Kimly's FY20 net profit rises 25.8%

COFFEE shop operator Kimly has posted a 25.8 per cent rise in net profit to S$25.2 million for the year ended Sept...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

URA, HDB release sale sites at Tengah, Ang Mo Kio

AstraZeneca faces more vaccine questions after manufacturing error

Negative bond yield arrives in Singapore with UOB's 1b-euro issue

LTA awards S$932.8m contract to build Johor Bahru-Singapore RTS Link

Credit Bureau Asia's IPO to sell 58m shares at S$0.93 each

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for