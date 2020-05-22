You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SPH speeds up integration of student housing business, rebranding assets for UK varsity reopening

Fri, May 22, 2020 - 5:50 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

Singapore

SINGAPORE Press Holdings (SPH) on Thursday said it is speeding up the process of integrating its purpose-built student accommodation operations and rebranding certain "high-quality" assets, in preparation for the reopening of universities in the UK.

Straits Capitol, the SPH subsidiary managing the student accommodation assets, also hinted at hiring to boost on-ground operations. David Mathewson, the director, said: "We are undertaking this integration to boost our operational efficiencies as we position ourselves for (academic year) AY20/21.

"Apart from infrastructure integration to give our students a seamless experience, we are also investing in quality management talent to enhance our on-ground operational capabilities and offerings."

SPH, which publishes The Business Times, has 25 assets under the Student Castle and Capitol Students brands, across 15 UK cities.

SEE ALSO

SPH integrates student housing operations, rebrands certain assets

As part of the integration, all existing booking systems are being integrated under a proprietary platform managed by the Student Castle team.

SPH is also rebranding certain "high-quality" assets in the Student Castle portfolio to "enhance its distinct brand identity and bolster returns on yield".

Separately, UOB Kay Hian on Thursday raised its target price on SPH to S$1.52 from S$1.50 previously, saying the group looks set to "unlock value" from non-core assets, including its Genting Lane property. The brokerage maintained its "hold" rating on SPH.

"We observe that the group had incorporated a new subsidiary Times Genting, and owns a sizeable industrial property in Genting Lane, notably with the same namesake. In our view, a consolidation of operations could provide the potential to further unlock value from its assets," wrote UOB Kay Hian analysts Lucas Teng and John Cheong in a research note.

They noted that SPH made gains divesting its stake in AXA Tower, and will be selling wholly-owned subsidiary Buzz Shop for an undisclosed sum. "We note that the group is continuing to review its non-core businesses and investments, as part of its disciplined capital allocation approach," the analysts said.

In addition, SPH's student accomodation business is receiving "healthy bookings" and its retail properties in Australia are seeing a recovery in footfall, UOB Kay Hian said.

SPH shares closed up 4 per cent at S$1.56 on Thursday.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Rolls-Royce 'working out' how job cuts will hit its 1,300 Singapore staff

Eagle H Trust needs an independent manager

HC Surgical says investor Vanda 1 gave no reason for early redemption of bonds

Thomson Medical directors take 20% fee cut, managers forgo bonus

SBS Transit's Q1 profit after tax nearly halves, led by fall in public transport services

GEO Energy offers steep discount to retire bonds

BREAKING NEWS

May 22, 2020 05:49 AM
Stocks

US: Wall St finishes down as US-China tensions heighten trade deal worries

[CALIFORNIA] Wall Street ended lower on Thursday, a day after hitting two-month highs, on a fresh wave of China-US...

May 22, 2020 12:15 AM
Transport

Uber has spent US$19m on coronavirus financial assistance for drivers

[NEW YORK] Uber Technologies on Thursday for the first time detailed how much it has spent to support its ride-hail...

May 22, 2020 12:12 AM
Government & Economy

'Strong likelihood' US will need another aid package: Mnuchin

[WASHINGTON] The US most likely will need another injection of aid from the federal government, but officials will...

May 21, 2020 11:44 PM
Companies & Markets

Straco Corp swings into S$3.4m net loss for Q1, now on cost-cutting drive

MAINBOARD-listed Straco Corporation swung into a net loss of S$3.4 million for the first quarter, from a S$8.5...

May 21, 2020 11:05 PM
Government & Economy

73-year-old S'porean man dies of Covid-19; 448 new cases in Singapore

[SINGAPORE] A 73-year-old male Singapore citizen died of Covid-19 complication on Thursday.

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.