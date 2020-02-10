You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

S'pore manufacturers, service providers shut some China ops amid virus spread

Mon, Feb 10, 2020 - 6:04 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED precision metal part maker InnoTek has had to close some of its subsidiary Mansfield Group's six factories in mainland China, which is battling the outbreak of a deadly novel coronavirus that spread rapidly from Wuhan in Hubei province and is now raging across the world.

The local authorities have yet to say when Mansfield Suzhou staff can go back to work, the InnoTek board said in an announcement on Monday. As for when the 65 employees of Mansfield Wuhan may return, that "will depend on the development of the epidemic", it noted.

Still, Mansfield restarted operations in the city of Dongguan in Guangdong province on Monday.

Similarly, computer parts distributor Powermatic Data Systems disclosed that it has two wholly-owned subsidiaries, which are run out of a Suzhou industrial park, that cannot resume operations without the all-clear from the local authorities.

The group has made an application to the authorities for Compex (Suzhou) and Compex Wireless (Suzhou), which operate in ChuangTou Industrial Square, to get back to business.

SEE ALSO

Ride-hailing firms in Singapore step up measures to guard against virus outbreak

But with travel restrictions on mainland China disrupting supply chains, the board said that Powermatic, "like many other multinational companies having key operations in the PRC", relies on logistics infrastructure to access raw materials and ship finished products globally.

"The group will provide an update once its operations in the PRC resume," the board added.

Separately, Catalist-listed Aoxin Q & M Dental Group told shareholders in a bourse filing on Monday that all 17 of its dental centres in Liaoning province - some 1,500 kilometres from Hubei - are closed until further notice, as the authorities there have suspended dental treatments.

Given the continued uncertainty of the coronavirus situation, "it is currently difficult to ascertain the financial impact it has on the financial performance of the group", the company added.

Meanwhile, Zhongmin Baihui Retail Group's stores have been open for shorter than usual since early-February. While the stores were supposed to resume their normal trading hours over the weekend, the move to adopt shorter hours has now been extended to Wednesday.

Changsha Sasseur (Zhongmin Baihui) Outlets, an outlet mall in Hunan province's capital of Changsha, has been closed since Jan 26. It was supposed to stay shut until Sunday but "will now remain closed till further notice", the board disclosed.

Companies & Markets

NetLink NBN Trust posts 9.6% rise in Q3 net profit of S$21.5m

Sembcorp unit clinches Tengeh Reservoir solar farm project

Soilbuild Construction bags S$48.3m contract from chairman's company

Hutchison Port Holdings Trust trims Q4 DPU to 5 HK cents

Oxley Holdings posts 90% slide in Q2 net profit of S$3.56m

Hot stocks: Healthcare-related plays back in vogue, supermarket operators see strong interest

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 10, 2020 08:40 PM
Government & Economy

2 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, including Certis Cisco staff who had served quarantine orders

[SINGAPORE] There are 2 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Monday evening (Feb...

Feb 10, 2020 08:21 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore scientists aim to test coronavirus vaccine in as soon as 3 months

[SINGAPORE] Singapore scientists say they are developing a vaccine for the coronavirus, with plans to begin testing...

Feb 10, 2020 08:20 PM
Companies & Markets

NetLink NBN Trust posts 9.6% rise in Q3 net profit of S$21.5m

FIBRE broadband operator NetLink NBN Trust saw third-quarter earnings lifted by rising home broadband connections,...

Feb 10, 2020 08:05 PM
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp unit clinches Tengeh Reservoir solar farm project

ENERGY and utilities group Sembcorp Industries has bagged the project to build a floating solar farm on Tengeh...

Feb 10, 2020 07:46 PM
Companies & Markets

Soilbuild Construction bags S$48.3m contract from chairman's company

MAINBOARD-LISTED Soilbuild Construction Group has won a contract - to build an apartment block in the Novena area -...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly