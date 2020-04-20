You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

ST Engineering bags over S$1.6b in new contracts in Q1

Mon, Apr 20, 2020 - 6:20 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

ST Engineering's aerospace and electronics segments secured more than S$1.6 billion in new contracts in the first quarter of 2020, with its land systems arm also securing a defence contract, the group announced on Monday after the market close.

About S$838 million in aerospace contracts were secured across the group's aviation manufacturing and MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) businesses. The MRO contracts included A320 heavy-maintenance contracts and engine-maintenance contracts from Chinese airline and a component maintenance-by-the-hour contract from a South-east Asian airline for its entire fleet of Boeing 737 and Bombardier Q400, as well as contracts previously announced during February's Singapore Airshow 2020.

The group's electronics segment secured about S$730 million in contracts for products and solutions in smart mobility, cyber security, data analytics, and training and simulation.

Its smart-mobility business clinched contracts related to metro systems in Chennai and Mumbai in India. In cyber security, multiple contracts were secured for the provision of security-operations centres, enhanced security monitoring services and cyber security advisory support for government, critical infrastructure and enterprise customers.

The data analytics business secured a contract with national water agency PUB to enhance and maintain its intelligent water management system, while the training and simulation business secured two contracts for supporting experiential learning needs.

SEE ALSO

EDB chief to step down as ST Engineering independent non-executive director

In addition to the S$1.6 billion in new contracts, ST Engineering's Land Systems arm secured a Phase 2 contract for the production and supply of the Hunter Armoured Fighting Vehicle from Singapore's Ministry of Defence, as well as integrated logistics support including spares, training and documentation.

"Outside of these contracts, there are others that the group has secured, but are not disclosed in this announcement for customer confidentiality reasons," said ST Engineering.

"Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and its evolving circumstances, the group is discussing with its customers to adjust delivery schedules or address order cancellations," it said, adding that its order book remained robust as at the end of the first quarter.

These developments are not expected to have any material impact on the group's consolidated net tangible assets per share and earnings per share for the current financial year, which ends Dec 31.

ST Engineering shares closed up five Singapore cents or 1.49 per cent at S$3.41 on Monday before the news.

Companies & Markets

MAS and SGX RegCo to safeguard interests of Eagle Hospitality's security holders

OCBC to disburse S$1b in government-assisted SME loans to small businesses by June 30

Eagle Hospitality Trust's lenders restrict bank accounts of Reit, lessees

Broker's take: DBS downgrades Sunpower to 'hold', warns of potential share dilution

India aviation regulator tells airlines not to take bookings

World Precision Machinery proposes to sell 3 China factories to director's unit

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 20, 2020 06:06 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore banks to lower lending rates to 2-3% for SMEs under latest MAS facility

SINGAPORE's banking trio will lower lending rates for government-assisted small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)...

Apr 20, 2020 06:02 PM
Energy & Commodities

New rules for nuclear plant workers: 12-hour days for two weeks straight

[CHICAGO] Nuclear power plants can now implement longer shifts for workers and delay some inspections, raising...

Apr 20, 2020 05:51 PM
Stocks

STI ends down 16.75 points or 0.64 per cent to 2,597.85

THE Straits Times Index (STI) closed down 16.75 points or 0.64 per cent at 2,597.85 on Monday, snapping two days of...

Apr 20, 2020 05:42 PM
Transport

Branson says Virgin Atlantic will need UK government help to survive

[LONDON] Virgin Atlantic will only survive the coronavirus outbreak if it gets financial support from the British...

Apr 20, 2020 05:32 PM
Transport

ANA slashes profit forecast by 71% because of pandemic

[TOKYO] Japanese airline ANA Holdings on Monday slashed its annual net profit forecast by 71 per cent over massive...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.