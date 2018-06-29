You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

ST Engineering divests 25% interest in Airbus Helicopters S-E Asia JV

Fri, Jun 29, 2018 - 8:19 PM
yunitaso@sph.com.sg@YunitaOngBT

SINGAPORE Technologies Engineering (ST Engineering)'s aerospace arm is divesting its 25 per cent stake, worth 9.125m euros (S$14m), in its joint venture company Airbus Helicopters South East Asia (AHSA) to the joint venture partner Airbus Helicopters SAS.

The two set up the joint venture company in 1977 to provide helicopter sales, repair, overhaul, logistics and product support services.

"The divestment of AHSA is a result of ST Engineering's ongoing business review to streamline capabilities and optimise resources within its aerospace sector and is not expected to have any material impact on the consolidated net tangible assets per share and earnings per share of ST Engineering for the current financial year," said ST Engineering in a Singapore Exchange filing on Friday.

With this divestment, AHSA ceases to be an indirectly held associated company and joint venture of ST Engineering.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The transaction will be paid wholly in cash, and the price was arrived at on a willing buyer and willing seller basis, taking into account the projected future cash flow of the joint venture company.

ST Engineering shares closed unchanged at S$3.29 on Friday before the announcement was made.

Companies & Markets

SGX reprimands Oriental Group, past and present directors

Koh Brothers Eco Engineering proposes rights cum warrants issue

DBS appoints Tan Teck Long as chief risk officer, with Elbert Pattijn to retire

UOL Group's Gwee Lian Kheng to retire next January

Hearing of winding-up application against Big Box owner adjourned

Women independent directors are good for companies' financial performance: NUS study

Editor's Choice

BP_Yuan_290618_3.jpg
Jun 29, 2018
Banking & Finance

Asian currencies tumble on multiple fear factors

BP_oBike_290618_4.jpg
Jun 29, 2018
Startups

Was oBike just building to sell?

BP_canberra_290618_5.jpg
Jun 29, 2018
Real Estate

Canberra Link EC site likely to be hotly contested

Most Read

1 Goldman Sachs lunch at Singapore's Taste Paradise set the scene for 1MDB's money probe
2 Stop order issued for Goodluck Garden collective sale
3 Goodluck Garden en bloc sale goes to court
4 Apple reseller EpiCentre calls it a day
5 No Signboard to launch hawker-themed fast food chain
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Twenty Anson
Jun 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Commercial Trust sells Twenty Anson for S$516m

CCT.jpg
Jun 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jun 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore bank lending flat in May: MAS

Jun 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Electricity tariffs to rise by average of 6.9% in Q3

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening