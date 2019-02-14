You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

ST Engineering in joint venture with DSO for satellite analytics, new space technologies

Thu, Feb 14, 2019 - 10:49 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

SINGAPORE Technologies Engineering's (ST Engineering) electronics arm has signed an agreement with DSO National Laboratories (DSO) to set up a joint venture (JV) company.

This is DSO's third joint venture with ST Engineering to date and will see ST Engineering making a planned investment of US$3 million for a 51 per cent stake in the JV company, with the remaining 49 per cent to be held by DSO.

The company, named ST Engineering Geo-Insights, looks to offer analytics, information products and value-added services based on satellite imagery to address growing global demand for timely insights that enable better and faster business decisions. It also aims to tap emerging new space technologies to pursue potential business opportunities for low cost small satellites, or smallsat constellation design, development, manufacturing and operation.

In a statement, ST Engineering disclosed that the setup of this company is not expected to have any material impact on the consolidated net tangible assets per share and earnings per share of ST Engineering for the current financial year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Ravinder Singh, president, electronics, ST Engineering, said: “Leveraging the complementary strengths of both organisations, we will offer advanced geospatial analytics to the global market and exploit the vast possibilities in smallsat constellation for commercial applications. This joint venture will enhance the space eco-system in Singapore as we work with industry partners to commercialise geospatial services and new space technologies.”

Cheong Chee Hoo, CEO, DSO National Laboratories, said: “We share a common vision to support the growth of Singapore's space industry. DSO is happy to be able to contribute our research and systems engineering competencies, as well as geospatial analytic capabilities to the success of this vision.”

Shares for ST Engineering last closed at S$3.78 per piece at 10.34am on Thursday.

Editor's Choice

BT_20190214_ANGREITS14_3695594.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

S-Reits placements, rights hit 8-year high of S$4.3b in 2018

file72qhnfoyvchzoze6g1s.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Tech talent programmes, R&D tax perks top startups' wishlist

file6zc5drg8eufud6cjlv.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Growth in Singapore household per capita income slows in 2018

Most Read

1 Oxley Q2 net profit down 33%
2 StanChart hires HSBC's Chow Wan Thonh as its Singapore head of global banking
3 Ex-Citibank Singapore CEO Han Kwee Juan joining DBS as group head of strategy and planning
4 Positioning Singapore for future challenges
5 Singapore banks likely to post record earnings for full year 2018
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

AK_singtel_1402.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel Q3 profit down 14.2% to S$822.8m

AK_cmfd_1402.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: RHB upgrades ComfortDelGro to 'buy'; CGS-CIMB, DBS maintain

Feb 14, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Singtel, First Sponsor, Jumbo, SATS, SunMoon

file72qhnfoyvchzoze6g1s.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Tech talent programmes, R&D tax perks top startups' wishlist

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening