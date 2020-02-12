You are here

ST Engineering inks maintenance agreement with CFM International

Wed, Feb 12, 2020 - 3:57 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg

The aerospace arm of ST Engineering on Wednesday signed an agreement with CFM International to provide maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) support for its LEAP-1B engine.

CFM is a joint company between GE and Safran Aircraft Engines, a French manufacturer of aircraft and rocket engines.

Under the agreement, ST Engineering will have the rights to use technical data to perform MRO work on the LEAP-1B engine, which is the exclusive engine for the Boeing 737 MAX.

The new agreement builds on ST Engineering's long-standing relationship with CFM as a licensed service centre for its CFM56-5B and CFM56-7B engines, and expands ST Engineering's suite of MRO offerings in CFM engines.

ST Engineering estimates that its MRO infrastructure and capabilities for LEAP-1B engines will be ready by the end of 2020 and will be set up at its aerospace facility in Singapore.

ST Engineering shares were trading at S$4.24 as at 3.51pm on Wednesday, up four Singapore cents or 0.95 per cent.

