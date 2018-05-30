You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

ST Engineering to rename corporate brands

Wed, May 30, 2018 - 6:35 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

ST Engineering announced on Wednesday that it will adopt a single brand approach by harmonising all its corporate brands using "ST Engineering" as a masterbrand, as well as to align its subsidiaries' company legal names to start with "ST Engineering".

The brand harmonisation and alignment of company legal names will take effect from June 1 this year in a phased approach, said the group.

The legal names of their corporate brands will be changed as such: ST Aerospace will be changed to ST Engineering Aerospace; ST Electronics will be changed to ST Engineering Electronics; ST Kinetics will be changed to ST Engineering Land Systems; and ST Marine will be changed to ST Engineering Marine.

The brand harmonisation will first cover ST Engineering subsidiaries in Singapore and all its global subsidiaries in the aerospace sector, followed by other overseas companies.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In a statement by ST Engineering, the group said that the brand harmonisation will help drive higher brand visibility and position the group for greater commercial impact and marketing presence as it expands into new global markets and industry segments.

Chew Men Leong, chief marketing officer, ST Engineering said: "A single brand approach is as important a strategy as innovating or creating new products or solutions.

"With two-thirds of ST Engineering's growth over the next five years projected to be from overseas, uniting all our corporate brands into a masterbrand will enable us to leverage scale and enhance competitiveness, and at the same time help cement the reputation of the group as a global technology, defence and engineering group."

The brand harmonisation and company legal name change for the affected entities will not impact any existing contracts, rights and obligations of the parties under these contracts.

Companies & Markets

2013 penny stock crash case enters committal hearing

SIA to relaunch direct flights to New York on Oct 11

Investors' watchdog SIAS withdraws 'Most Transparent Company Award' from Midas

Discovery's portfolio of 11 TV channels to be dropped from StarHub after June 30

Chasen Q4 profit surges 95% on China specialist relocation business

Stocks to watch: SATS, Yoma Strategic, MM2 Asia, Manulife US Reit

Editor's Choice

BT_20180530_SAM_3454053.jpg
May 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore's 'Popiah King' may anchor Pacific Radiance's S$120m rescue deal

BT_20180530_NSE_3454102.jpg
May 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX heads for arbitration with NSE amid Nifty dispute

May 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo puts 53 directors, execs on watchlist

Most Read

1 Long-term outlook on blockchain and cryptocurrencies is bright
2 Malaysia drops high-speed rail project
3 Singapore's 'Popiah King' may anchor Pacific Radiance's S$120m rescue deal
4 High-speed rail loss 'a setback, not knockout blow to Jurong'
5 No end in sight to SGD bond market drought
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

nz_japan_300518.jpg
May 30, 2018
Stocks

Italian political turmoil roils Asian equity markets, 'monumental' compared to Greek crisis

nz_japan_300518.jpg
May 30, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 30, 2018
Government & Economy

Wages of workers up 3.2% in 2017, after factoring in inflation: MOM survey

GM1.jpg
May 30, 2018
Real Estate

Gilstead Mansion owners launch en bloc tender, seek at least S$68m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening