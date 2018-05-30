ST Engineering to rename corporate brands

ST Engineering announced on Wednesday that it will adopt a single brand approach by harmonising all its corporate brands using "ST Engineering" as a masterbrand, as well as to align its subsidiaries' company legal names to start with "ST Engineering".

The brand harmonisation and alignment of company legal names will take effect from June 1 this year in a phased approach, said the group.

The legal names of their corporate brands will be changed as such: ST Aerospace will be changed to ST Engineering Aerospace; ST Electronics will be changed to ST Engineering Electronics; ST Kinetics will be changed to ST Engineering Land Systems; and ST Marine will be changed to ST Engineering Marine.

The brand harmonisation will first cover ST Engineering subsidiaries in Singapore and all its global subsidiaries in the aerospace sector, followed by other overseas companies.

In a statement by ST Engineering, the group said that the brand harmonisation will help drive higher brand visibility and position the group for greater commercial impact and marketing presence as it expands into new global markets and industry segments.

Chew Men Leong, chief marketing officer, ST Engineering said: "A single brand approach is as important a strategy as innovating or creating new products or solutions.

"With two-thirds of ST Engineering's growth over the next five years projected to be from overseas, uniting all our corporate brands into a masterbrand will enable us to leverage scale and enhance competitiveness, and at the same time help cement the reputation of the group as a global technology, defence and engineering group."

The brand harmonisation and company legal name change for the affected entities will not impact any existing contracts, rights and obligations of the parties under these contracts.