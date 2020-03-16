You are here

ST Engineering, URA to develop, sell urban-planning solution for cities

Mon, Mar 16, 2020 - 12:09 PM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

ST Engineering and the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) will collaborate to develop and commercialise a tech-based urban-planning solution for cities, ST Engineering said on Monday.

The solution will help facilitate more integrated planning, and address cities' needs in areas of macro land-use policy, physical planning, infrastructure monitoring and development control.

It consists of various tech tools and will be designed with an open-source technology stack. It can be customised to different cities' needs and help reduce costs, ST Engineering added.

The tools include ePlanner, a geospatial planning data analytics portal, Urban Systems Dashboard, a collaborative dashboard that helps with planning and monitoring infrastructure projects, and Gemma, a time-scale scenario planning and analysis tool.

The solution builds upon URA's existing suite of city-planning solutions that have been used for Singapore's development.

ST Engineering will enhance the tools and extend the solution for global deployment, the mainboard-listed company said.

Shares of ST Engineering, trading cum-dividend, were down S$0.27 or 7.2 per cent to S$3.46 as at 11.43am.

