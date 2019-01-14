You are here

ST Engineering's marine arm wins S$560m in new contracts in Q4 2018

Mon, Jan 14, 2019 - 9:41 PM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

ST Engineering’s marine arm has won S$560 million of new contracts in the last quarter of 2018. The Ministry of Home Affairs has awarded it a contract for the design, construction and maintenance of Fast Patrol Boats for the Singapore Police Coast Guard.

ST Engineering and Siemens have jointly received an order for a SeaFloat barge-mounted power plant from Seaboard Corporation subsidiary, Transcontinental Capital Corporation (Bermuda), an independent power producer with operations in Dominican Republic.

ST Engineering was also awarded the mechanical & electrical contract for Jurong Island Desalination Plant, and another contract by a foreign government for the detailed design and construction of two firm Logistics Support Vessels (LSVs).

The group’s US shipyard also received a contract from the Naval Sea Systems Command for the functional design engineering, procurement of long-lead time material, and limited advanced production to support the new Oceanographic Survey Ship.

