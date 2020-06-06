You are here

ST Engineering's US unit hit with criminal ransomware attack

Sat, Jun 06, 2020 - 12:23 PM

nz_keyboard_060677.jpg
VT San Antonio Aerospace Inc, which provides maintenance, repair and overhaul services to aircraft, was hit with a ransomware attack affecting its US commercial operations.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

A criminal group known as Maze "gained unauthorised access to our network and deployed a ransomware attack", according to a Friday statement by Ed Onwe, vice-president and general manager of the company, which is a subsidiary of the North American headquarters of Singapore's ST Engineering.

"At this point, our ongoing investigation indicates that the threat has been contained, and we believe it to be isolated to a limited number of ST Engineering's US commercial operations. Currently, our business continues to be operational," Mr Onwe said.

Maze, the criminal group, has become infamous for deploying ransomware, including an April attack on Cognizant Technology Solutions, one of the world's largest providers of IT services.

In response to the incident, Mr Onwe said the company disconnected systems, informed law enforcement and retained forensic advisers.

