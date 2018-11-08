You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Stamford Land Q2 net profits rises 16.3% while revenue drops 47.6%

Thu, Nov 08, 2018 - 7:25 PM
rjng@sph.com.sgNgRenJyeBT

LUXURY hotel operator Stamford Land’s net profit for the quarter ending Sept 30, 2018 rose 16.3 per cent to S$11.56 million from S$9.93 million a year ago.

Revenue dropped by 47.6 per cent to S$70.9 million.

Earnings per share for the latest quarter was 1.34 Singapore cents, up from 1.15 Singapore cents in the same period last year.

Net asset value was S$0.61, edging up from S$0.60 six months ago.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Net profit for the six months ended Sept 30, 2018 came in at S$28.58 million, rising 36 per cent from the corresponding period a year ago.

In the same six-month period, revenue dipped from S$205.18 million a year ago to S$195.39.

Stamford Land said that its cash outflow from investing activities was mainly due to ongoing refurbishment projects. While cash outflow from financing activities was mainly due to repayment of borrowings, payment of dividends and purchase of treasury shares.

The company’s shares ended Thursday’s trading session at $0.495, up S$0.005 or one per cent. The results were announced after the close of trading.

Companies & Markets

BHG Retail Reit reports 5.7% drop in DPU for Q3

Geo Energy inks coal off take, equity investment with Australia's Macquarie Bank

Ho Bee Land's Q3 profit up almost 25%

Cortina's Q2 net income boosted by improved sales margin

Genting Singapore net profit soars 46% in Q3 as attractions business grows

SingEx Venues appointed to continue operating Singapore Expo for up to 10 years

Editor's Choice

Nov 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Fintech gives fillip to jobs and funding in Singapore financial sector

BT_20181108_GCFORUM8_3611011.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Soaring US deficit a negative for equities: BlackRock chief

BP_Hi-P_081118_9.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

US-China row hits Hi-P Q3 profits

Most Read

1 Boeing close to issuing safety warning on 737 Max
2 Rajah & Tann Asia's legaltech unit to counter competition from leading accounting firms
3 Sakae Holdings founder Douglas Foo selling bungalow for S$16.13m
4 Fintech gives fillip to jobs and funding in Singapore financial sector
5 In blow to Trump, Democrats seize US House control; Republicans retain Senate
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

doc72o8agjr6l03wcgwjc2_doc72nntzxnuv91e8cbd8f5.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Startups

Grab partners Thailand's KBank to launch e-wallet in 2019, gets US$50m investment from bank

doc72ocek601j4g1jnn3gs_doc72fpkzq1rw511i98on8u.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Nov 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, Temasek unit invest in capital markets platform iSTOX

BP_Singtel_081118_25.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel Q2 profit plunges 77% to S$667m on absence of year-ago exceptional gain

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening