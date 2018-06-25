You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Stamford Tyres' FY18 net profit down 36%

Mon, Jun 25, 2018 - 6:59 PM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

Mainboard-listed Stamford Tyres Corp reported a near 36 per cent year-on-year drop in net profit to S$5.19 million for FY18 on the back of higher costs. 

This was despite total revenue rising 3.6 per cent to S$247.86 million for the financial year under review while earnings per share fell to 2.2 Singapore cents, down from 3.44 cents previously. Total expenditure increased by about 4.8 per cent to S$241.27 million owing partly to higher cost of goods sold. 

It has declared a final dividend of one Singapore cent per share, down from 1.5 cents a year ago.

Wee Kok Wah, president of Stamford Tyres, said: “The global economic outlook remains challenging. We continue to focus on growing our sales of car tyres and SSW wheels, as well as truck tyres and mining tyres. We are also focusing on improving our sales productivity and value-added segments such as Stamford Tyres Mart retail chain and truck centres."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Valuation reporting guide for listed companies, Reits and IPOs launched

Vard clinches contract to build 3 Norwegian coast guard vessels for over 5b kroner

StarHub TV axes channels from Discovery, garners 7 new channels

Noble Group ups stake in ASX-listed East Energy Resources in satisfaction of debt

ARA acquires full control of Reit manager and property manager of Cache Logistics Trust

Stocks to watch: Sembcorp Industries, Citic Envirotech

Editor's Choice

BT_20180625_NRMRO_3479400.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Transport

Airbus, Boeing eye after-sales market, but there's room for Singapore players

BP_Malcolm Rodrigues_250618_4.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

MyRepublic CEO lays out game plan

BT_20180625_YOTALENT25_3479791.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

Young, local and with global experience? Employers here want you

Most Read

1 Mahathir revives Singapore water dispute, takes swipe at Trump
2 Selegie Centre, Peace Centre trying for en bloc sale again
3 oBike to stop bike sharing in Singapore due to new regulations, viability issues
4 Airbus, Boeing eye after-sales market, but there's room for Singapore players
5 MyRepublic CEO lays out game plan
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file6va2 afp.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's inflation up in May, in line with economists' expectations

sg.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz-starhub-6062019_0.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

StarHub TV axes channels from Discovery, garners 7 new channels

Jun 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble Group ups stake in ASX-listed East Energy Resources in satisfaction of debt

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening