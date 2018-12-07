Stamford Tyres Q2 profit drops 98.8% on costs

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
TYRE and wheels distributor Stamford Tyres Corp reported second-quarter net profit of just S$19,000, a near 99 per cent year-on-year plunge from S$1.62 million in FY18, due to higher costs.
This was despite second-quarter revenue for the period ended October 2018 rising 7
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg