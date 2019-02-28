StanChart opens new 'human-centred' branch at Takashimaya

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
STANDARD Chartered Bank has opened a new concept branch at Takashimaya Shopping Centre on Orchard Road, with the facility having new features such as an accessible service counter for wheelchair-bound customers and an automated "cash bag" deposit machine for business banking
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg