You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

StarHub signs MOU to co-build data links with top China service providers

Mon, Aug 26, 2019 - 7:55 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED telco StarHub announced on Monday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with three leading Internet service providers (ISPs) in China to co-build data links between Singapore and Chongqing in a joint initiative.

Under the MOU signed with China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom at the Smart China Expo 2019 event, the initiative will provide Singapore companies operating in Chongqing with direct data connectivity back to Singapore via L2VPN, a corporate international data service provided over submarine and/or terrestrial transmission infrastructure.

StarHub said that data connectivity provided through this initiative will be more robust, faster and more competitively priced than other options, and will cater for increasing China-Singapore trade.

This is the first time that StarHub is working directly with China's major ISPs to provide direct links to Chongqing. StarHub has invested in five submarine cable systems so far, which will in turn support this collaboration, it said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_260819_2.jpg
Aug 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hong Kong turmoil may re-route some IPOs to Singapore

BP_health_260819_6.jpg
Aug 26, 2019
Garage

Singapore healthtech startups attract US$105m in 2018

BP_Vietnam_260819_5.jpg
Aug 26, 2019
ASEAN Business

Vietnam to see strong growth in 2019, unlikely to face US tariffs: reports

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Aug 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing output dips 0.4% in July, beating forecasts

sg3.jpg
Aug 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_SG_260819_2.jpg
Aug 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hong Kong turmoil may re-route some IPOs to Singapore

GCB at 7 Chestnut Crescent.jpg
Aug 26, 2019
Real Estate

Bukit Panjang GCB up for auction with S$9m asking price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly