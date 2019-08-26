StarHub signs MOU to co-build data links with top China service providers

MAINBOARD-LISTED telco StarHub announced on Monday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with three leading Internet service providers (ISPs) in China to co-build data links between Singapore and Chongqing in a joint initiative.

Under the MOU signed with China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom at the Smart China Expo 2019 event, the initiative will provide Singapore companies operating in Chongqing with direct data connectivity back to Singapore via L2VPN, a corporate international data service provided over submarine and/or terrestrial transmission infrastructure.

StarHub said that data connectivity provided through this initiative will be more robust, faster and more competitively priced than other options, and will cater for increasing China-Singapore trade.

This is the first time that StarHub is working directly with China's major ISPs to provide direct links to Chongqing. StarHub has invested in five submarine cable systems so far, which will in turn support this collaboration, it said.