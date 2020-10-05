You are here

StarHub, U Mobile complete 5G cross-border video call trial

Mon, Oct 05, 2020 - 11:51 AM
The 5G call was held between four roaming users, two with StarHub SIM cards in Malaysia, and two with U Mobile SIM cards in Singapore.
PHOTO: STARHUB

STARHUB has completed a multi-party, roaming video conference call over 5G standalone technology with Malaysian mobile service provider U Mobile.

This is part of 5G trials by the companies to "pave the way for consumers and businesses to enjoy crystal-clear and lag-free communication and entertainment experiences, no matter where they are in the world", they said in a joint statement on Monday.

The video call was held between four roaming users, two with StarHub SIM cards in Malaysia, and two with U Mobile SIM cards in Singapore. It was conducted via popular messaging apps on commercially available 5G-capable phones for StarHub users, and 5G-capable test phones for U Mobile users.

The trial was conducted independent of 4G network infrastructure. StarHub and U Mobile had said last December that this is unlike many other roaming trials, which use 5G non-standalone technology.

The companies also ran a series of cross-border speed and ping tests during the call, they said. They achieved download speeds of over 1.3 gigabytes per second and a latency of under five milliseconds on average, up to 10 times faster than existing 4G technologies.

StarHub and U Mobile said their respective network teams will continue to collaborate to establish "the right network configurations and settings for customers to enjoy the best 5G roaming experience" when 5G rolls out commercially in both countries.

U Mobile chief technology officer (CTO) Woon Ooi Yuen said key learnings from the trial will be applied to accelerate the roll out and take up of 5G roaming services in Malaysia and Singapore, once 5G becomes commercially available in both countries.

He added that, when it is commercially launched, 5G standalone roaming will enhance cross-border connectivity needs between both countries, especially for business communities and those who regularly commute between both sides of the border.

StarHub CTO Chong Siew Loong added that the successful trial "is an exciting prelude to how 5G will enable everyone and everything to enjoy closer connections, remote collaboration and productivity boosts and unified communications wherever they are".

StarHub shares were trading at S$1.22 as at 11.09am on Monday, up S$0.02 or 1.7 per cent after the announcement.

