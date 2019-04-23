You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Steel trader Oriental Group proceeds with delisting from Catalist board

Tue, Apr 23, 2019 - 7:56 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

STEEL trader Oriental Group will proceed to delist from the Catalist board, as the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading has said it has no objection to the proposed delisting, Oriental Group said on Tuesday.

This follows an order by the Singapore High Court on Apr 10 for the group to be wound up. Muk Siew Peng and Cameron Lindsay Duncan of KordaMentha were appointed the joint and several liquidators.

In its announcement on Tuesday, Oriental Group added that the amount of realisable assets of the company is negligible and only sufficient to support the company during the liquidation period. Its subsidiaries were insolvent before the group was placed under judicial management in 2017, after an application was made by a creditor to the High Court.

"As a result, any distribution to shareholders is remote," the group said. It will not hold a general meeting to seek shareholders' approval for the proposed delisting.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The company will provide updates on the date of the delisting once it is finalised, and as and when there are further material developments.

Editor's Choice

BT_20190423_ABFOOD22_3760677.jpg
Apr 23, 2019
Garage

R&D in nutrition, sustainability to drive disruption in food industry

BT_20190423_RMPERENNIAL23_3760691.jpg
Apr 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Perennial-led consortium to sell Chinatown Point for S$520m

lwx_hyflux_230419_11.jpg
Apr 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux to ask court for further 3-month reprieve from creditors

Most Read

1 Glife raises S$1.6m of seed capital to take farm food direct to forks
2 Perennial-led consortium to sell Chinatown Point Mall for S$520m
3 M1 to delist on April 24
4 Kwek Leng Beng's family buys units at Boulevard 88 condo for S$14.1m
5 Singapore banks' FX volumes surge on strong Asian growth
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_OFFICE_230419_79.jpg
Apr 23, 2019
Banking & Finance

One third of job roles in finance may be impacted by automation: MAS-IBF study

doc751mx1ljsbobhx8yt9_doc72kb0yfnbdv1gx53dike.jpg
Apr 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

doc751m29e8qdfiz6zuehm_doc74zfa4affnt14rvm59a5.jpg
Apr 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat promoted to Deputy Prime Minister from May 1

lwx_grab_230419_86.jpg
Apr 23, 2019
Garage

Grab adds Agoda, Booking.com, BookMyShow, HOOQ to super app

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening