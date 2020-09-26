STI closes higher on unexpected strength of factory output

Get our introductory offer at only
SINGAPORE shares were pushed into positive territory on Friday, following a surprising set of industrial production figures that eased worries about prolonged economic weakness.
The Straits Times Index (STI) climbed 0.88 per cent or 21.46 points to 2,472.28 on Friday. Gainers outpaced...
