STI dips before National Day break
Index falls 0.4 per cent or 13.26 points to 3,326.74 as investors remain cautious over US-China trade tensions
US-China trade tensions persisted as investors remained cautious in what was a mixed session for Asian markets on Wednesday.
Both parties continued to trade blows with the US saying that it will commence imposing 25 per cent duties on an additional US$16 billion of Chinese imports in a
