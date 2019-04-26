STI down 0.4% as growth worries return

Get our introductory offer at only
THE Singapore market returned to cautious trading on Thursday, a day after tracking the US markets' brief rally to all-time highs on strong earnings.
The Straits Times Index (STI) closed down 0.36 per cent or 12.15 points to 3,350.28.
This came after key indices in the US struggled
