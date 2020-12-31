You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
STOCKS

STI gains 0.74% to close at 2,869.22 as shares climb steadily through day

Asian markets end the day mixed with Nikkei 225 Index down 0.45%, Kospi up 1.88%, Shanghai Composite Index up 1.05%.
Thu, Dec 31, 2020 - 5:50 AM
raewee@sph.com.sg@RaeWeeBT
Better prospects
Extra support

SINGAPORE shares continued to climb steadily over the course of the trading session on Wednesday after rising at the open; with the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) ending the day up 0.74 per cent or 21.08 points at 2,869.22.

Among the STI constituents, Wilmar International was top performer for the day, gaining 2.38 per cent or S$0.11 to close at S$4.73.

Coming in second on the performance table was Singapore Airlines, which closed up 2.12 per cent or S$0.09 at S$4.33.

This comes after Tuesday's announcement that the government has earmarked S$84 million as additional aid to tide the aviation sector through the Covid-19 crisis.

Thai Beverage Public Company (ThaiBev) was also among the counters that ended the day in the black, inching up 1.37 per cent or S$0.01 to close at S$0.74.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

In a report on Wednesday, RHB reiterated its "buy" call on ThaiBev, adding that the beer and liquor giant is its top pick for the Singapore consumer sector. Analyst Juliana Cai noted the company's solid fundamentals, attractive valuation and better prospects for FY21F.

"Moving into FY21F, we expect earnings to be supported by a steady improvement in local demand on the back of recovery in on-premise consumption," she said.

Advancers outnumbered decliners 279 to 201 for the day, with 1.55 billion securities worth S$874.58 million changing hands.

Across the region, Asian markets ended the day mixed.

In its last trading day of 2020, the Nikkei 225 Index closed down 0.45 per cent, or 123.98 points, to 27,444.17.

Meanwhile, the benchmark Kospi closed up 1.88 per cent or 52.96 points at a record high of 2,873.47 - rising for a fifth straight day.

The Shanghai Composite Index also advanced, moving up 1.05 per cent or 35.42 points to 3,414.45.

For full listings of SGX prices, go to https://www2.sgx.com/

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

CDL director steps down over concerns with Sincere investment

Eagle Hospitality Trust stuck in limbo after unitholders vote against change of manager

Credit Bureau Asia launches Myanmar's first credit bureau

Stamford Land to sell Grade A Perth commercial development for A$67.8m

FTSE Russell may delete more Chinese firms after US bolsters executive order

Is there room for a corporate version of the Gini index?

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 31, 2020 12:31 AM
Energy & Commodities

Opec+ oil output cut compliance at 101% in November: sources

[LONDON] The Opec+ group of oil producers fully complied with supply cuts in November, two sources from the alliance...

Dec 31, 2020 12:17 AM
Technology

Facebook to close Irish units at centre of tax dispute

[WASHINGTON] Facebook confirmed Wednesday it was closing its Irish subsidiaries at the centre of a dispute on profit...

Dec 31, 2020 12:01 AM
Government & Economy

UK Parliament approves Brexit trade deal as both sides look to future

[LONDON] British lawmakers approved Prime Minister Boris Johnson's post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union (...

Dec 30, 2020 11:48 PM
Consumer

Dialysis clinics roll out Covid-19 antibody drugs in US

[LOS ANGELES] Dialysis centres in the United States are rolling out Covid-19 antibody treatments this week, a new...

Dec 30, 2020 11:42 PM
Consumer

Tiffany shareholders back LVMH takeover, ending long-drawn dispute

[BENGALURU] US jeweller Tiffany & Co's shareholders on Wednesday approved a US$15.8 billion deal with France's...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Twelve Cupcakes founders charged with offences under Employment of Foreign Manpower Act

Terence Loh lodges police report on allegedly improper S$5.25m transfers from Giron

China fines JD.Com, Alibaba's Tmall, Vipshop for irregular pricing

CDL director steps down over concerns with Sincere investment

Stocks to watch: CDL, Singapore Airlines, SATS, JMH, Sembcorp, CapitaLand

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for