STI gains for the first time this week

SINGAPORE stocks ended in the black for the first time this week on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index (STI) closing 19.62 points or 0.62 per cent higher at 3,190.73.
The index put up a strong performance throughout the day, tracking overnight gains in US markets on strong earnings
