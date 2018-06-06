You are here
STOCKS
STI on upward trend as shares gain 0.5%
Leading the winners were DBS, OCBC and City Developments, all of which put on about 1%
THE rally continues. Taking its cue from Wall Street, which saw solid gains as tech stocks drove the Nasdaq to a fresh record and gains in blue chips lifted the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.7 per cent on Monday, share prices in the Singapore bourse also closed higher on Tuesday.
