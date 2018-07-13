You are here
STOCKS
STI rises as Asian markets get a reprieve
Wednesday's losses followed by gains as Nikkei 225, Hang Seng, Shanghai Composite, Kospi, ASX 200, KL Composite rise
HAVING dealt with sell-offs on Wednesday following American intentions to slap tariffs on more Chinese goods, Asian markets enjoyed a reprieve, advancing on Thursday.
On Tuesday, Washington announced plans to impose 10 per cent tariffs on Chinese imports worth US$200 billion after efforts
