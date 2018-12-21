STI slips 0.3% as Fed hikes rates

Get our introductory offer at only
SINGAPORE stocks tracked Wall Street losses on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve hiked interest rates for the fourth time this year.
The Straits Times Index was down as much as 0.56 per cent or 16.98 points at 3,041.67 on Thursday morning but pared losses later in the day. It finished
