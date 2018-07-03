You are here
STI takes a dip with looming trade storm
Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 retreats more than 2 per cent, in line with tumbling Chinese stocks
ASIAN stock markets swam in a sea of red on Monday as investors fretted over gathering economic and political storm clouds across the world. In Singapore, the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) closed lower by 29.76 points or 0.9 per cent to 3,238.94.
PropNex
