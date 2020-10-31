STI tumbles 1.1% to cap bruising week

Get our introductory offer at only
SINGAPORE shares extended their losses on Friday, capping a bruising week riddled with consternation amid the renewed Covid-19 wave in the United States and Europe, lockdown fears and US pre-election jitters. Investors were too spooked to even cheer Wall Street's big tech bounce overnight....
