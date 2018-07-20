You are here
STOCKS
STI up 1% on positive US earnings news
The three local banks led the winners, with each finishing between 0.9% and 1.5% higher
TRACKING stronger performances from the US markets on positive earnings news, the Straits Times Index (STI) rallied from its flat finish a day before to end higher on Thursday.
It advanced 37.08 points or 1.1 per cent to end at 3,277.58. About 1.16 billion shares worth S$965.9 million
