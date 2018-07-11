You are here
STOCKS
STI up 1.4% as trade wars take backseat
Asia markets extend rally as Wall Street shifts focus to Q2 corporate earnings
MARKETS in Asia continued their rally on Tuesday as Wall Street turned its attention to corporate earnings for the second quarter, which commentators largely view as positive.
The talk in currency markets were mostly centred on political implications from the resignations of Brexit
