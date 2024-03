SIA flies 28.2 per cent more passengers in February year on year.

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Monday (Mar 18):

Singapore Airlines (SIA): The national carrier moved 28.2 per cent more passengers on a group level in February year on year (yoy), it said in its operating results on Friday. Passenger traffic...