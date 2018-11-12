Straco Corp reports flat net profit for Q3

TOURISM attractions operator Straco Corporation's net profit for the third quarter ended Sept 30 was about flat at S$21.42 million.

Revenue for the quarter rose 5.2 per cent to S$48.49 million, on the back of higher revenues achieved by Shanghai Ocean Aquarium, Underwater World Xiamen, and Lixing Cable Car. This was partially offset by lower revenue from the Singapore Flyer.

Earnings per share edged up slightly to 2.49 Singapore cents from 2.48 cents previously.

Operating profit was 0.9 per cent higher year on year at S$31.83 million, as staff costs rose, and as it chalked up exchange losses of S$1.28 million.

The counter closed one cent lower at 69 Singapore cents on Monday.