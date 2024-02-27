Straits Trading’s H2 net loss narrows to S$43.5 million

STRAITS Trading Company reported a net loss of S$43.5 million for the second half year ended December 2023, narrowing from the prior year’s H2 net loss of S$121.8 million.

This comes as its real estate segment – which remained the main contributor to the mainboard-listed group’s performance – posted a lower fair value loss from certain investment properties in Australia, China, South Korea and the UK.

On Tuesday (Feb 27), Straits Trading said its hospitality segment also returned to profitability in H2 on the back of stronger operating performance, compared to a loss reported in the year-ago period.

Positive demand in this segment from international travel was however partially offset by higher operating expenses due to inflation and higher staff costs.

Profit for the resources segment over the period grew year on year as well, due to the company’s cost-control initiatives and the optimisation of production processes.

Total revenue for the half-year was down 0.6 per cent to S$255.9 million versus S$257.5 million previously, as a rise in property revenue was more than offset by lower tin mining and smelting revenue.

Loss per share (LPS) for H2 FY2023 stood at S$0.097, as opposed to an LPS of S$0.285 in the prior year.