You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SunMoon unit gets statutory demand for US$1.2m from food supplier

Tue, Dec 10, 2019 - 8:17 AM
vtay@VivienneTayBT

FRUITS distributor SunMoon Food Company on Tuesday said its wholly-owned subsidiary has received a statutory demand on Nov 29 from Japanese food supplier Wismettac Foods, which is seeking payment of US$1.2 million within 21 days from the date the demand was served.

If SunMoon Distribution & Trading fails to comply with the demand, or compound the outstanding sum owed within reasonable satisfaction, Wismettac will apply for a winding-up order against the company.

SunMoon Food directors said the claim will have no material adverse impact on the financial position and performance of the group.

The counter ended at S$0.042 on Monday, down 0.2 cent or 4.6 per cent before the announcement was made.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Female representation in boardroom needs wholehearted buy-in from all

Centurion to acquire second student dorm in Nottingham for £15.1m

EHT: Digital publication misrepresented financials underpinning Queen Mary

Koon Holdings ends joint venture with Penta-Ocean amid debt restructuring

Changing hands

STI bucks regional trend on back of mixed data

BREAKING

Dec 10, 2019 08:20 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: SunMoon, Stamford Tyres, Mapletree Logistics Trust, MindChamps

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Tuesday:

Dec 10, 2019 08:15 AM
Banking & Finance

HSBC eyes selling retail bank business in France: sources

[PARIS] HSBC bank is looking to sell part or all of its retail banking business in France, which employs thousands...

Dec 10, 2019 08:13 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open lower in cautious trade

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday in cautious trade ahead of key events this week including the US...

Dec 10, 2019 07:50 AM
Government & Economy

Australia to post worst profit growth in Asia Pacific next year

[SYDNEY] Australia is expected to post the worst profit growth in Asia next year as a weak domestic economy stokes...

Dec 10, 2019 07:10 AM
Life & Culture

Princess Diana's 'Travolta' dress brushed off at auction

[LONDON] A midnight blue velvet gown worn by Princess Diana as she danced with John Travolta at the White House got...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly