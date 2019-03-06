You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Sunningdale Tech replies to Quarz, says focus on 'long-term value'

Wed, Mar 06, 2019 - 7:05 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

A DAY after being urged by a minority shareholder to improve its quality of financial reporting, the board of Sunningdale Tech said on Wednesday that it will give the recommendations "appropriate consideration".

On Tuesday, Quarz Capital Management urged Sunningdale in an open letter to increase shareholder value by reporting one-off costs separately from core net profit in its income statement, in order to give investors a better sense of the company's underlying fundamentals.

The one-off costs refer to production ramp-up costs at Sunningdale's new Penang plant, as well as duplication in operating costs due to a delay in shifting operations from Shanghai to Chuzhou.

The Mainboard-listed high-precision plastic components maker replied on Wednesday: "The board will continue to explore all options that may unlock value for shareholders as the group executes various growth strategies aimed at enhancing long-term shareholder value. While the board does not ignore the share price movement, we believe that our unwavering focus on the fundamentals of our businesses will bring more enduring long-term value accretion to our shareholders."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It added: "The board agrees that the transition in shifting manufacturing operations from Shanghai to Chuzhou and the initial start-up phase in Penang have caused a drag on the group's near-term financial performance. However, as disclosed in the group's FY2018 financial results announcements, the group expects completion of the shift in operations from Shanghai to Chuzhou to take place by 3Q2019 and for utilisation levels in Penang to improve in 2H2019.

"In addition to the above two factors ... the group also faced cost pressures in the form of rising labour and utility costs, price pressure from customers and negative sentiment surrounding the US-China trade war. The group was further impacted by a slowing automotive market as global automotive sales declined in key markets such as the US, China and Europe towards the end of 2018."

Quarz owns less than 5 per cent of Sunningdale. Sunningdale shares rose six Singapore cents or 4.41 per cent to S$1.42 on Wednesday.

Companies & Markets

Moody's reviews Frasers Centrepoint Trust's rating for downgrade

Fabchem China to voluntarily suspend trading on talk of possible general offer

Australia is pushing for more women in boardrooms

Acromec extends letter of intent with Chew's Agriculture for waste-to-energy plant

Tencent-backed Sea raises US$1.35b in share sale

Design Studio: Loan waiver conditional on not paying out dividends; accounts for S$19.1m loss from one-off items

Editor's Choice

BT_20190306_ANGEVOTE6_8IL65_3714905.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Stocks

Shareholder e-voting on agenda as Singapore trials blockchain-based system

file73uhrh8dqmfl41kzi5y.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Government, unions and employers agree to raise retirement, re-employment age

file6ubaxxsouli1kg747i3z.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB to take over Tuaspring plant if latter's defaults not resolved

Most Read

1 Power grab in Singapore's electricity market could spur consolidation
2 Thinking of flouting rules on hiring foreigners? Watch out
3 UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore
4 Wife, teenage stepsons, maid charged in murder of Cradle Fund CEO who was early investor in Grab
5 PUB issues default notice to Tuaspring over failure to fulfil 'contractual obligations'
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

grab edited.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Garage

Grab secures US$1.46b investment from SoftBank Vision Fund; eyes growth in Indonesia

doc74cz9votxc01go4ntoix_doc73agb0gbcjbyvrvhmr0.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mar 6, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS sets up technology group, makes senior management changes

doc74cype584s717cnu8dzg_doc6ux8btt7c49f4hzfhbb.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Transport

COE prices end mostly higher

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening