You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Sunpower: No loan provisions breached after 2 substantial shareholders pledged their shares for personal loans

Wed, Nov 21, 2018 - 8:35 AM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

AK_SunPower_2111.jpg
RESPONDING to queries from the Singapore Exchange, Sunpower Group said that is not in breach of any of the group’s loan provisions following unauthorised transfers of shares belonging to two of their substantial shareholders.
PHOTO: REUTERS

RESPONDING to queries from the Singapore Exchange, Sunpower Group said that is not in breach of any of the group’s loan provisions following unauthorised transfers of shares belonging to two of their substantial shareholders.

Sunpower has issued convertible bonds of US$110 million due 2022 to Glory Sky Vision (GSV) as well as a second tranche of convertible bonds for up to US$70 million due 2022 to Blue Starry Energy (BSE) and GSV. Under the agreements relating to bonds, executive chairman Guo Hongxin and executive director Ma Ming had provided irrevocable undertakings to GSV and BSE not to dispose of a certain percentage of their interests in the company's shares.

In an earlier announcement to the Singapore Exchange on Nov 8, the company said that Mr Guo and Mr Ma had each entered into a loan agreement in their personal capacities with America 2030 Capital to take a loan for their personal use. They subsequently discovered that each of their 14 million ordinary shares, which had been deposited in a designated account as collateral, was allegedly no longer in the account. 

Under the convertible bonds agreements, Mr Guo and Mr Ma are not to dispose of more than 20 per cent of their combined holdings in the shares of the companies unless the outstanding bonds have fallen below 5 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The company understands that the shares of Mr Guo and Mr Ma (of approximately 1.89 per cent each of the total issued share capital of the company), which have been transferred without authority, is less than the percentage as stipulated in the foregoing restriction," said Sunpower. 

Sunpower also highlighted that there are no specific restrictions under the bonds agreements imposed on Mr Guo and Mr Ma with respect to pledging any securities, and added there was thus no breach of the provisions in the agreements from them pledging shares as collateral to America 2030.

Sunpower highlighted: "The America 2030 loan agreement constitutes borrowings of the group’s substantial shareholders and do not, in any way, constitute borrowings of the group. Given the foregoing, as well as... (the response that) the group is not in breach of any of the terms of its borrowings, the board is of the opinion that, the America 2030 loan agreement does not have any bearing on the group’s borrowings and the group is therefore able to continue as a going concern."

Companies & Markets

Renault names Thierry Bollore interim leader after Carlos Ghosn's arrest

Noble probe launched - three years after alarms first raised

SGX lays out guidelines for listed companies issuing initial coin offerings

Shareholders right to have misgivings over Magnus Energy's headlong rush into microalgae farming

Buyers of water produced by Hyflux's Algerian plant seek to terminate deal

First Reit falls as concerns swirl over sponsor

Editor's Choice

BT_20181121_ANGNOBLE21D5D0_3623177.jpg
Nov 21, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Noble probe launched - three years after alarms first raised

Clifford Lee.jpg
Nov 21, 2018
Banking & Finance

More foreign issuers target Singapore-dollar market amid volatility

Nov 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

First Reit falls as concerns swirl over sponsor

Most Read

1 EMs more open to new technology, innovations: Nielsen
2 Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks
3 DBS makes new appointments to boost transaction banking
4 Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds
5 Hyflux Ltd sells stake in Indonesian bottled water firm for S$32m
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20181121_ANGNOBLE21D5D0_3623177.jpg
Nov 21, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Noble probe launched - three years after alarms first raised

Clifford Lee.jpg
Nov 21, 2018
Banking & Finance

More foreign issuers target Singapore-dollar market amid volatility

gn-2011-tanboongin.jpg
Nov 21, 2018
Stocks

SGX lays out guidelines for listed companies issuing initial coin offerings

BT_20181121_PCARTIERWV3X_3622808.jpg
Nov 21, 2018
Consumer

Cartier reopens its ION flagship boutique

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening