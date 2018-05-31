Sunpower secures manufacturing contract worth 105m yuan

SUNPOWER Group has secured a 105.2 million yuan (S$22 million) contract with Xinjiang Xinte, its second with the subsidiary of TBEA Pte Ltd within a month. This brings Sunpower's contract value with Xinjiang Xinte to 185.2 million yuan.

The environmental protection solutions specialist will deliver raw material towers and cold-hydraulic heat exchangers for Xinjiang Xinte's high-purity polysilicon plant upgrade by the end of 2018.

The contract underscores TBEA's strong confidence in Sunpower and helps push its order book, previously standing at two million yuan, to a new record, said Sunpower executive chairman Guo Hong Xin.

It is expected to have a positive impact on the company's results for the current financial year.