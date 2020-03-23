You are here

Sunright allowed to operate at minimal level during Malaysia lockdown

Mon, Mar 23, 2020 - 9:00 AM
SUNRIGHT, which provides burn-in and test services for the semiconductor industry, on Saturday said it can continue to operate at a minimal level in Malaysia amid the country's movement control order.

Companies that produce semiconductors are exempted from the nationwide restrictions, as semiconductors fall under the official list of products deemed to be part of the supply chain of essential goods.

Mainboard-listed Sunright has manufacturing operations in Johor, Selangor and Penang.

The group said it will adhere to strict measures put in place by the health ministry.

Malaysia's nationwide lockdown lasts from March 18 to March 31, and was put in place to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. The movement control order includes a shutdown of all business premises, except for companies providing essential services or products.

As at Monday, the country has reported the highest number of Covid-19 cases in South-east Asia, totalling more than 1,300.

Sunright shares closed at 32.5 Singapore cents on Friday, up 2.5 cents or 8.3 per cent.

