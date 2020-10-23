You are here

Suntec Reit Q3 DPU falls 21.9% to 1.848 cents

Fri, Oct 23, 2020 - 5:50 AM
Singapore

SUNTEC Real Estate Investment Trust (Suntec Reit)'s distribution per unit (DPU) fell 21.9 per cent to 1.848 Singapore cents for its third quarter ended Sept 30, from 2.365 cents a year ago.

This came as distributable income from operations dropped 12.6 per cent year on...

