You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Swee Hong gets 3-month extension to AGM deadline till Apr 30

Wed, Feb 12, 2020 - 11:03 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

WATCH-LISTED Swee Hong has been given a three-month extension to its annual general meeting (AGM) deadline, the board disclosed on Wednesday.

Swee Hong could not hold the AGM by the initial deadline of Jan 31 because, given its cash flow difficulties and non-payment of audit fees, the external auditors "were unwilling to commence audit of the FY2019 accounts", it said in its latest filing.

But, as it has since negotiated with the auditors and paid them the fees, "it is now intended for them to commence audit and for the company to hold its AGM as soon as possible", the board added.

Still, to get the AGM deadline extended to Apr 30, Mainboard-listed Swee Hong must start its audit by Friday, according to conditions imposed by the Singapore Exchange. It has also applied to the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority for more time for its AGM.

The company must also confirm in writing that it is not aware of any hitherto unannounced information that will have a material bearing on investor decisions.

SEE ALSO

Ley Choon back in black, posts Q3 net profit of S$218,000

Trading in Swee Hong shares has been suspended since May 2019.

Companies & Markets

Ley Choon back in black, posts Q3 net profit of S$218,000

Anchor Resources' Malaysian mining sites face delayed return of China staff

UOI posts 69.5% jump in FY2019 net profit of S$40.4m

Thomson Medical Group narrows Q4 net loss to S$1.16m

Wing Tai Holdings posts 61% jump in Q2 net profit of S$26m

Neo Group Q3 net profit nearly doubles to S$3.79m

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 12, 2020 10:53 PM
Companies & Markets

Ley Choon back in black, posts Q3 net profit of S$218,000

CATALIST-LISTED Ley Choon Group Holdings, which does underground utilities infrastructure construction and road...

Feb 12, 2020 10:50 PM
Stocks

US: S&P 500, Dow hit all-time highs as coronavirus spread slows

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrials hit record highs minutes after the open on Wednesday on...

Feb 12, 2020 10:20 PM
Government & Economy

European Parliament ratifies EU-Vietnam trade pact

[STRASBOURG] The European Parliament on Wednesday ratified an EU free trade accord with Vietnam despite some...

Feb 12, 2020 10:09 PM
Companies & Markets

Anchor Resources' Malaysian mining sites face delayed return of China staff

TRAVEL curbs imposed amid the global Covid-19 epidemic have delayed the return of some Chinese workers at Catalist-...

Feb 12, 2020 09:58 PM
Companies & Markets

UOI posts 69.5% jump in FY2019 net profit of S$40.4m

MAINBOARD-LISTED United Overseas Insurance Limited (UOI), a subsidiary of United Overseas Bank (UOB), saw its full-...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly