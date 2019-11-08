You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Synagie Corp launches S$0.10-a-share rights issue to fund 2020 growth plans

Fri, Nov 08, 2019 - 10:45 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

CATALIST-LISTED e-commerce solutions provider Synagie Corp plans to raise up to S$3.84 million in a rights issue to fund its expansion in 2020, the board said late on Friday night.

The renounceable non-underwritten rights issue of up to 39.7 million new shares, priced at S$0.10 apiece, will be done on the basis of three rights shares for every 20 ordinary shares at a books closure date that has yet to be determined.

The exercise is expected to yield net proceeds of between S$2.12 million and S$3.84 million, depending on whether more shareholders sign up besides those who have already pledged to do so.

But Synagie added that there is no minimum amount to be raised from the planned rights issue, as it will turn to alternative sources such as private placements if it cannot raise enough funds.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The group, which disclosed the rights issue in a filing entitled “Project Phoenix - Announcement”, said that it would use the exercise to expand its business in the year ahead.

SEE ALSO

Hiap Seng cancels rights issue due to falling share price

It pointed to its plans to roll out in Indonesia and to bring on brand partners in Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam, as the company is a regional partner that provides e-commerce support services for industry giant Lazada’s online marketplaces in South-east Asia.

One-third of the net proceeds will also be set aside to be used as working capital, Synagie said.

Executive directors Clement Lee, Tai Ho Yan and Zanetta Lee, who are also shareholders of the company, have made irrevocable undertakings to subscribe to new shares, as did investors Cindy Tai; Agate Investments, controlled by David Loh and Han Seng Juan; and Harmony Treasure Holdings, which is owned by Helen Chow, alias Helen Cheng.

Synagie shares closed up by 0.3 Singapore cent, or 2.21 per cent, at S$0.139, before the news.

Companies & Markets

Yoma Strategic flags expected Q2 loss

ISDN Q3 net profit falls 25.5%

Triyards receives summons to be placed under judicial management

SK Jewellery posts 57.9% fall in Q3 net profit

Best World reports 16.9% drop in Q3 profits to S$24.8m

Ryobi Kiso judicial managers ask to push creditors' meeting deadline into 2020

BREAKING

Nov 8, 2019 10:46 PM
Government & Economy

US may postpone China tariffs due in December: Trump advisor

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump could postpone tariffs on Chinese goods scheduled to take effect in December,...

Nov 8, 2019 10:43 PM
Stocks

US: S&P 500, Nasdaq open lower as trade-fueled rally pauses

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes opened slightly lower on Friday after a record run this week fueled by...

Nov 8, 2019 10:26 PM
Consumer

LVMH does not rule out raising Tiffany bid: sources

[NEW YORK] French luxury giant LVMH has not ruled out raising its initial US$14.5 billion offer to take over US...

Nov 8, 2019 10:01 PM
Life & Culture

Australian bushfires wipe out half of koala colony, threaten more

[MELBOURNE] Bushfires have wiped out about half the koalas living on a coastal reserve in New South Wales, experts...

Nov 8, 2019 09:42 PM
Companies & Markets

Yoma Strategic flags expected Q2 loss

YOMA Strategic Holdings on Friday flagged an overall loss for the second quarter ended Sept 30, as it will take a...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly