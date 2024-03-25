Taka Jewellery sets sights on overseas trade shows for post-pandemic growth revival

Michael Teo, managing director of Taka Jewellery, says the group has observed growing demand from new trade buyers in South-east Asia and South Asia in recent months.

WITH international borders fully reopened since the lifting of pandemic restrictions, Taka Jewellery is pinning its hopes on overseas trade shows as a primary growth driver in the post-pandemic era.

The Catalist-listed group has seen a surge in demand from new trade buyers in South-east Asia and South Asia in recent months, particularly from Vietnam, Myanmar and Sri Lanka, said Michael Teo, the group’s managing director.

“Last time, buyers from these countries didn’t spend a single cent, but now they can spend about S$100,000 to S$200,000 (at each trade show),” he said in an interview with The Business Times.

Teo attributed this shift to a burgeoning middle class and a younger population...