You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Tariffs will hurt US more than rest of world: Maersk CEO

Mon, Aug 20, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180820_MAERSK_3536846.jpg
The company transports about 20 per cent of the world's seaborne consumer goods, putting it in a unique position to gauge the fallout of tariffs on trade flows.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Copenhagen

THE US economy will be hit many times harder than the rest of the world by an escalating global trade war, according to Soren Skou, the chief executive officer of Moller-Maersk.

Mr Skou, who runs the world's biggest shipping company from Copenhagen, said that the fallout of the current protectionist wave "could easily end up being bigger in the US".

Tariffs could slow global annual trade growth by 0.1 to 0.3 per cent, though for the US the effect could be "perhaps 3 or 4 per cent", he said at Maersk's headquarters.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The company transports about 20 per cent of the world's seaborne consumer goods, putting it in a unique position to gauge the fallout of tariffs on trade flows.

Maersk has in the past broken with its culture of steering clear of any political debate to criticise the trade policies of US President Donald Trump.

Maersk focuses on trade flows between Europe and Asia and so far its industry hasn't been directly hurt by tariffs.

In fact, demand grew 4 per cent in the second quarter. But Mr Skou says that may change if the US starts targeting consumer goods.

"The first thing the American importers would do if tariffs are put on Chinese consumer goods would be to buy in Vietnam, in Indonesia or elsewhere in Asia," Mr Skou said. "Big US consumer brands like Nike produce in all of Asia, not just in one country, so there will be a substitution effect."

The US put duties on US$34 billion of Chinese goods last month, citing unfair trade practices by the world's second-biggest economy.

The Trump administration has said it will impose tariffs on a further US$16 billion on Aug 23, and even signalled it won't shy away from targeting the entire US$500 billion in Chinese exports to the US.

"The other factor is that there's a lot of stuff that's now imported into the US that just isn't produced anywhere within the US," Mr Skou said.

"You can't get Nike sneakers or iPhones that are produced in the US So it will end up being pushed on to the consumer." BLOOMBERG

Companies & Markets

Global eTrade Services banking on Asean-China trade flows

ST Engineering positions its aerospace sector for future growth

Expect 10-year yield to head lower, testing 2.50% area

Invest Fair to give updates on market developments, trends

Thai king is now largest shareholder in Siam Cement Group

US-China talks in focus with more tariffs set to kick in

Editor's Choice

Aug 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Pharma holds up July exports but trade war a threat

Aug 18, 2018
Government & Economy

About those chips and dips...

BT_20180818_NEWCOVER18_3535384.jpg
Aug 18, 2018
Brunch

Gone to waste: a hard look at our recycling effort

Most Read

1 OCBC prices S$1b perps at 4%, first callable in 2023
2 Italian bridge company under fire as rescuers toil for third day
3 Jho Low says he will not surrender
4 'A rare treasure': outpouring of tributes to Aretha Franklin
5 Low-carb diet linked to elevated mortality risk: study
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Aug 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Pharma holds up July exports but trade war a threat

Aug 18, 2018
Government & Economy

About those chips and dips...

Aug 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

TPG completes A$279m acquisition of Healthscope's Asian pathology labs

BT_20180818_VIPRICE18_3536031.jpg
Aug 18, 2018
Top Stories

Upcoming GST hike: 'Businesses should focus on value, not just price'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening